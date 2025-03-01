Soccer rule change: Corner kick awarded if goalkeeper holds the ball more than 8 seconds

BELFAST, Ireland (AP) — Soccer’s rule makers are taking another crack at reducing timewasting by goalkeepers who hold the ball for too long. The International Football Association Board approved a rule change Saturday whereby the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than eight seconds. This replaces the current and mostly unenforced rule that states a referee should give an indirect free kick to the other side if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than six seconds. The new rule will take effect at the Club World Cup in June.

