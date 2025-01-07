Soccer Hall of Famer Jeff Agoos named GM of the Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former U.S. national team defender and Hall of Famer Jeff Agoos is the new president of soccer operations and general manager for the Portland Thorns. Agoos replaces Karina LeBlanc, who has moved on to an executive position with the Bhathal family’s RAJ Sports, owners of the National Women’s Soccer League club and an expansion WNBA team set to start play in 2026. Agoos was a defender for the United States over 15 seasons, which included appearances in the 2000 Olympics and the 2002 World Cup.

