Soccer fan in Scotland ejected from stadium and arrested for allegedly racially abusing player

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A supporter has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing a player during a Scottish Premiership match between Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian. The incident occurred while a video review was taking place for Hibs’ 10th-minute opening goal of the team’s 2-1 win. Britain’s Press Association reported that the player receiving abuse from a fan in the Hearts end was Hibs substitute Jordan Obita. Hibs says in a supporter “was ejected from the stadium and arrested in relation to an alleged incident of racism” and has thanked Hearts for its “swift action” taken against the fan at Tynecastle Park. Hearts says it “condemns racism and any abusive behavior.”

