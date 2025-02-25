Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell pitched a scoreless inning in his spring training debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell, who agreed to a five-year, $182 million deal in November, threw 20 of 30 pitches for strikes. The left-hander got J.P. Crawford to ground out to start the game, fanned Seattle star Julio Rodríguez, gave up a two-out single to Randy Arozarena and induced a groundout by Mitch Garver to finish the inning. Snell’s fastball regularly touched 96 mph, a welcome sign in February.

