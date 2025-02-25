Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell throws during the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell pitched a scoreless inning in his spring training debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell, who agreed to a five-year, $182 million deal in November, threw 20 of 30 pitches for strikes. The left-hander got J.P. Crawford to ground out to start the game, fanned Seattle star Julio Rodríguez, gave up a two-out single to Randy Arozarena and induced a groundout by Mitch Garver to finish the inning. Snell’s fastball regularly touched 96 mph, a welcome sign in February.

