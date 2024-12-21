SMU’s Lashlee hopes Mustangs’ mistake-filled performance won’t affect future playoff consideration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Rhett Lashlee knows deep down that this SMU team deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff, even if the Mustangs didn’t show it Saturday. The SMU coach also knows his team’s mistake-filled performance in Happy Valley, where it fell 38-10 to No. 6 Penn State in the opening round, could make it tougher for non-blue blood programs to make their cases for the playoffs in seasons to come.

