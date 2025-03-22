SMU hires Maryland AD Damon Evans for the same role with the ACC school in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — SMU has hired Maryland athletic director Damon Evans for the same role with the Mustangs as the school nears the end of its first year as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The hiring of Evans was announced by SMU six weeks after Rick Hart said he was stepping down after 13 years as AD. Evans was previously the Georgia AD from 2004-10, then went to Maryland in 2014 as an associate AD before taking over the top job in 2018. SMU is a private school near downtown Dallas that has invested more than $250 million in athletic facilities since 2013.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.