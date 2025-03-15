Smoking areas in clubhouse, no pitch clock: MLB players get a little taste of baseball in Japan

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Players of Los Angeles Dodgers warm up during a training session in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, ahead of the Dodgers to play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

TOKYO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers can party like it’s 2022 on a baseball field for a few days in Japan, and even like it’s 1982 off of it. There are a lot of similarities between baseball in the U.S. and Japan, but there are also subtle differences that will be on display as the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers play in the Tokyo Dome. That’s particularly true the next few days when they play exhibtion games against the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.