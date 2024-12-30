Smith scores 34 to push No. 21 Purdue past Toledo 83-64

By MARK AMBROGI The Associated Press
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) under past Toledo guard Seth Hubbard (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 assists to lift No. 21 Purdue to an 83-64 victory over Toledo. Smith sank 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, for the Boilermakers (9-4). Trey Kaufman-Renn contributed 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Fletcher Loyer added 17 points for Purdue. Smith scored 17 of his points in the opening half to guide Purdue to a 39-28 halftime advantage. Purdue used an 18-2 spurt to take a 28-14 lead with 5:39 left in the first half.

