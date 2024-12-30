Smith scores 34 to push No. 21 Purdue past Toledo 83-64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 assists to lift No. 21 Purdue to an 83-64 victory over Toledo. Smith sank 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, for the Boilermakers (9-4). Trey Kaufman-Renn contributed 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Fletcher Loyer added 17 points for Purdue. Smith scored 17 of his points in the opening half to guide Purdue to a 39-28 halftime advantage. Purdue used an 18-2 spurt to take a 28-14 lead with 5:39 left in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.