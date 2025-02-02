Small scores 19 points, West Virginia beats Cincinnati 63-50 to end a 3-game losing streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javon Small scored 19 points to go with nine assists and West Virginia beat Cincinnati 63-50 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Small, who averages 19.1 points and leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring, shot 6 of 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Joseph Yesufu didn’t miss, shooting 4 of 4 from long range and 6 of 6 overall from the field to finish with 16 points for West Virginia (14-7, 5-5).

Day Day Thomas scored 10 points for Cincinnati (12-9, 2-8), which shot 31.5% (17 of 54) from the field and has lost four straight.

West Virginia built a double-digit lead about midway through the first half and led 40-25 at the break. Small made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points and had five assists to pace the Mountaineers.

Cincinnati pulled within 12 points, 45-33, with 14:03 remaining. West Virginia answered with a 14-4 run, capped by consecutive 3s from Yesufu, and the Mountaineers maintained their double-digit lead the rest of the way.

On Wednesday, West Virginia plays at TCU while Cincinnati is on the road against UCF.

