Small scores 18, sparks late rally to help West Virginia beat its former coach and Utah 71-69

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Javon Small scored 18 points to help West Virginia beat its former coach Josh Eilert and Utah 71-69 on Tuesday night.

Small hit a 3-pointer and Eduardo Andre followed with an alley-oop dunk to spark a 14-6 surge to give West Virginia a 70-64 lead with 12 seconds left.

Gabe Madsen made a 3 and Jake Wahlin forced a turnover and scored on a layup to pull Utah to 70-69 with about a second left.

Sencire Harris split a pair of free throws and Madsen’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Joseph Yesufu to end it.

Amani Hansberry and Yesufu added 12 points apiece for West Virginia (17-12, 8-10 Big 12). Jonathan Powell scored 10 points.

Madsen scored 23 points to lead Utah (16-13, 8-10), which ended a six-game home winning streak.

West Virginia closed the first half on a 10-5 surge for a 30-29 lead at the break. Small scored nine points and Madsen had 13 for Utah. The Utes had its largest lead, 44-36, with 14 minutes to play before Small started the late run with 3:42 remaining.

Eilert, who joined the Utah staff this season and was named the interim head coach on Feb. 24, spent the previous 17 seasons at West Virginia (2007-24) in various capacities, including interim head coach for the 2023-24 season when the Mountaineers finished 9-23. Eilert took over the West Virginia program from Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins, who resigned following a drunken driving arrest.

West Virginia hosts UCF on Saturday while Utah plays at No. 23 BYU in regular-season finales.

