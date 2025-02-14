Small New England schools of NESCAC say if Ivy League can compete in football playoffs, so can they

BOSTON (AP) — Football players at the Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference say they want their schools to drop their longtime postseason ban so they can play for championships like all the other teams on campus. NESCAC is one of the few conferences that decline bids for the football playoffs. The Ivy League ended its 100-year-old postseason ban this winter. NESCAC players would like their conference to follow its lead. The NESCAC Football Players Association hopes its proposal will be heard at the conference’s meeting in April.

