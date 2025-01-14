Slumping Warriors fall below .500 for 1st time this season after losing at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors fell below .500 for the first time this season after blowing a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing 104-101 at Toronto. Golden State has gone 7-17 since winning 12 of its first 15 games. Coach Steve Kerr called it “as frustrating a loss as we’ve had all season.” It’s the latest blow in a challenging stretch that has already seen Kerr question his team’s “competitive spirit” after recent home losses to Sacramento and Miami.

