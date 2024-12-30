Slovakia beats Kazakhstan 5-4 in overtime at the world junior hockey championship

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Maxim Strback scored 2:55 into overtime to lead Slovakia to a 5-4 win over Kazakhstan on Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Slovakia hled a 4-2 lead with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and Kazakh forward Asanali Sarkenov was assessed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Slovak forward Frantisek Dej. Kazakhstan scored twice while short-handed, sending the game into overtime. Later Monday, Germany was to face Latvia in a matchup of teams vying for the last quarterfinal spot in Group A.

