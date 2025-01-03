Slot says Alexander-Arnold ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully committed to the club amid interest in the England right back from Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season so he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club if he wishes. Madrid reportedly wants to sign him and the European champions were reportedly rebuffed when they made an initial enquiry about Alexander-Arnold in late December. Slot was asked if Alexander-Arnold would be staying at Liverpool beyond January and replied: “I can tell you he is playing on Sunday.” Slot says: “I see him on the training ground every day … he is fully committed to us.”

