Slot says Alexander-Arnold ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully committed to the club amid interest in the England right back from Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season so he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club if he wishes. Madrid reportedly wants to sign him and the European champions were reportedly rebuffed when they made an initial enquiry about Alexander-Arnold in late December. Slot was asked if Alexander-Arnold would be staying at Liverpool beyond January and replied: “I can tell you he is playing on Sunday.” Slot says: “I see him on the training ground every day … he is fully committed to us.”

