Slot praises referee after Barcelona’s fightback against Benfica despite it costing Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Barcelona’s spectacular fightback against Benfica meant Liverpool would have to wait another week to be confirmed winner of the league phase of the new look Champions League. But manager Arne Slot was full of praise for referee Danny Makkelie playing so much stoppage time in the 5-4 win for Barcelona. Liverpool confirmed its place in the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Lille. It looked set to advance as league winner until Barcelona’s comeback at Estadio da Luz. Slot credited the ref for not allowing Benfica to stall and delay in the added time.

