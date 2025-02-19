Slide continues for Guardiola and Man City in Champions League exit

MADRID (AP) — The search for answers will continue for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Guardiola couldn’t find a way to keep City alive in the Champions League on Wednesday when another poor performance led to a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid and a 6-3 aggregate defeat to the Spanish powerhouse in the playoffs. The Catalan coach looked agitated at times while trying to convey instructions to his players. In other occasions he looked resigned and desolate, sometimes with his hands in his pockets or with his arms crossed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.