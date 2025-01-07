Slavia Prague signs Czech Republic forward Vasil Kušej from domestic rival Mlada Boleslav

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague has signed Czech Republic forward Vasil Kušej from domestic rival Mlada Boleslav. Slavia says Kušej signed a contract till December 2028. Financial details were not given. Kušej has three goals and eight assists in the Czech league this season. Last season, his six goals and nine assists helped Mlada Boleslav qualify for a European competition for the first time in 17 years. Including qualifying, the 24-year-old forward scored four goals and added three assists in the third-tier Conference League this season. Kušej has played two games for the Czech national team.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.