Skylar Vann, Payton Verhulst help No. 16 Oklahoma women hold off Auburn 73-71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann matched her season high with 20 points and Payton Verhulst hit two free throws with four seconds left and scored 15 to help No. 16 Oklahoma hold off Auburn 73-71 on Monday night.

Vann had five points and four assists in the first quarter to help the Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) jump in front 12-2 before settling for a 21-17 lead. Oklahoma took a 44-35 lead into halftime and led 58-48 after three quarters.

DeYona Gaston had a three-point play and scored the first nine points of the final quarter to get the Tigers (12-12 3-8) within 58-57 with 8:28 remaining. Vann answered with a three-point play for the Sooners, but Gaston hit a jumper and Mar’shaun Bostic followed with a layup to give the Tigers their first lead at 66-65 with 3:30 left.

Verhulst made 1 of 2 at the line to put Oklahoma ahead by a point and Gaston made the second of two free throws to tie it at 71 with 24 seconds remaining. Verhulst was fouled with four seconds to go and made two for the victory after Gaston missed the game’s final shot.

Gaston finished with 24 points and Bostic added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Auburn had never played a game in the state of Oklahoma and was looking for its first road win over a ranked SEC team since beating Georgia in 2011. The two schools met just once prior when Auburn beat the visiting Sooners 95-79 in 2018 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Auburn plays at No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday. Oklahoma plays at Missouri on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.