Skillings scores 17 and No. 19 Cincinnati outlasts No. 22 Dayton 66-59

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Cincinnati forward Dillon Mitchell (23) chases the ball against Dayton guard Enoch Cheeks, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. scored 17 points and Jizzle James added 14 as No. 19 Cincinnati ended No. 22 Dayton’s five-game winning streak 66-59. Simas Lukosius added 13 for the Bearcats (9-1), who have won three straight. Malachi Smith and Nate Santos each scored 13 for the Flyers (10-3), who committed a season-high 17 turnovers. Posh Alexander and Zed Key each had 11 points for Dayton. The Flyers didn’t score a field goal until 8:45 remained in the first half. The Bearcats went 3 of 17 from 3-point range in the half but forced 11 turnovers to build a 25-17 halftime lead.

