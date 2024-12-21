Skillings scores 17 and No. 19 Cincinnati outlasts No. 22 Dayton 66-59

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. scored 17 points and Jizzle James added 14 as No. 19 Cincinnati ended No. 22 Dayton’s five-game winning streak 66-59. Simas Lukosius added 13 for the Bearcats (9-1), who have won three straight. Malachi Smith and Nate Santos each scored 13 for the Flyers (10-3), who committed a season-high 17 turnovers. Posh Alexander and Zed Key each had 11 points for Dayton. The Flyers didn’t score a field goal until 8:45 remained in the first half. The Bearcats went 3 of 17 from 3-point range in the half but forced 11 turnovers to build a 25-17 halftime lead.

