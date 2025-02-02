Skiing world championships: How to watch Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, the schedule and more

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — The Alpine skiing world championships start on Tuesday with Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin among the most awaited skiers competing. The skiing “worlds” are held every other year at different Alpine resorts. This year’s competition is being held in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in the Austrian state of Salzburg. There are 11 medal events this year. Vonn has returned after nearly six years of retirement with a new titanium knee and will compete in the super-G and downhill on Thursday and Saturday. Shiffrin has just returned from a severe puncture wound following a crash in late November and will compete in the giant slalom and slalom on Feb. 13 and 15.

