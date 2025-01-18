Ski star Odermatt beats fast-emerging Von Allmen in Switzerland’s classic World Cup downhill

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marco Odermatt, the 27-year-old Swiss superstar of men’s skiing, has raced down the longest and quirkiest World Cup downhill course to edge teammate Franjo von Allmen for victory in the classic Lauberhorn race. The 23-year-old Von Allmen had delighted a noisy crowd of 40,000 at Wengen to set the fastest time with the latest standout display of his breakout season. Racing next, Odermatt raised the excitement levels by finishing 0.37 seconds faster than Von Allmen. Third-place Miha Hrobat was 0.57 back. The result was unofficial with low-ranked skiers yet to race.

