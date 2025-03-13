Sixth-seeded Kansas holds off No. 14 UCF 98-94 in overtime to reach Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Zeke Mayo poured in 24 points, and sixth-seeded Kansas rallied to force overtime before holding off No. 14 seed UCF 98-94 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. AJ Storr scored a season-high 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds of OT, and KJ Adams had 15 points and seven boards for the Jayhawks. They narrowly avoided dropping their conference tourney opener for a second straight year and will now face third-seeded Arizona on Thursday night. Keyshawn Hall led UCF with 25 points while Darius Johnson had 22 before fouling out with a minute to go in regulation.

