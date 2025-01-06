Sixers center Joel Embiid sidelined for game against the Suns due to left foot sprain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will be sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Phoenix Suns due to a left foot sprain. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said that although the All-Star center’s foot injury has been bothersome, it is not something the team is worried about long term. A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season — below his career averages. He has missed all but 13 games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room. The Sixers will also be without Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) against the Suns.

