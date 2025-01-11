Sixers center Joel Embiid sidelined for game against Pelicans due to left foot sprain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed this third straight game with a sprained left foot, the 23rd time he’s sat out this season. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said ahead of Friday’s game against New Orleans that although the All-Star center’s foot injury has been bothersome, it is not something the team is worried about long term. Embiid has played in just 13 games this season. The Sixers are 8-14 without Embiid in the lineup.

