Sixers center Joel Embiid sidelined for game against Pelicans due to left foot sprain

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Jalen Wilson (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed this third straight game with a sprained left foot, the 23rd time he’s sat out this season. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said ahead of Friday’s game against New Orleans that although the All-Star center’s foot injury has been bothersome, it is not something the team is worried about long term. Embiid has played in just 13 games this season. The Sixers are 8-14 without Embiid in the lineup.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.