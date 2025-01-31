Six more tennis players banned for links to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium

LONDON (AP) — Six more current or former tennis players linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium have been given suspensions of varying lengths and fined. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishments on Friday. These bring the total to about 30 players punished for their connections to the syndicate run by Grigor Sargsyan, who was previously given a five-year custodial sentence. The player with the lengthiest ban is 34-year-old Agustin Moyano of Argentina. He was suspended for 15 years and fined $10,000 after denying the charges and requesting a full hearing. The five other players admitted to rules breaches: Jerome Inzerillo, David Guez, Romain Bauvy, Yannick Jankovits and François-Arthur Vibert.

