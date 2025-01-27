Six German national team cyclists injured after head-on crash with a car

PALMA, Mallorca (AP) — Six riders in Germany’s track cycling team are being treated in a hospital after being struck by a car driven by an 89-year-old man. The team says their injuries on Monday are not life-threatening but included multiple fractures. The six were among a larger group on a morning training ride on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The Germany squad was preparing for the European track championships next month in Belgium. The riders were struck head-on by the car in an incident seen by team coaches.

