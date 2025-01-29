Sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson sign contract extensions to stay with Angel City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyssa Thompson and her little sister Gisele have both signed contract extensions to stay with Angel City, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced. Twenty-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who was the youngest player on the U.S. national team’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad, agreed to a three-year extension which will keep her with the team through 2028. Nineteen-year-old Gisele signed a two-year deal. Both players are from Los Angeles, and recently participated in January camps with the national team.

