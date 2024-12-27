Sirianni and Ertz cleared the air after exchanging words following Washington’s win over the Eagles

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and Commanders tight end Zach Ertz cleared the air after they exchanged words following Washington’s comeback win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Videos show Ertz gave Sirianni a high-five as they were headed in opposite directions. Sirianni turned to say something to Ertz, who then turned around and walked back toward his former coach.

Sirianni called Ertz this week to apologize, according to an ESPN report.

“I’ll just keep my conversations with any guys private,” Sirianni said Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Zach. Great football player, great person to be around. I’ve really got a lot of respect for Zach, and all the good things that he’s done, and my relationship with him.”

Ertz spent his first eight-plus seasons with the Eagles, catching the go-ahead touchdown pass from Nick Foles in the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory. He was traded to Arizona during the 2021 season after playing six games under Sirianni.

“Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, and we still have a great relationship. It’s definitely been blown way out of proportion,” Ertz told reporters. “We spoke. We’re good. There’s no ill feelings on my part, and I don’t think there are any ill feelings on his part. It’s just something in the heat of the moment that probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding. But him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here.”

Ertz was a three-time Pro Bowl pick in Philadelphia and set a single-season record for most catches by a tight end with 116 in 2018 playing for Doug Pederson.

“I didn’t mean any disrespect by it,” Ertz said of his hard high-five with Sirianni. “It’s not a story in my eyes. I haven’t thought about this since Sunday.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.