Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban criticized by Kyrgios as ‘sad day for tennis’

LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner’s deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency to accept a three-month ban for positive doping tests is facing criticism. Australian player Nick Kyrgios says “Fairness in tennis does not exist.” Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka says “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore.” The Professional Tennis Players Association cites a “lack of transparency” in the system. Sinner, the top-ranked men’s player, says he accepted the ban which means he won’t miss any Grand Slam tournaments. WADA challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

