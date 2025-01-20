Sinner and Swiatek win ITF world champion awards

LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have won the International Tennis Federation’s 2024 world champion awards. Swiatek edged out Aryna Sabalenka for the women’s singles award announced by the ITF. Sabalenka won the Australian and U.S. Open titles and finished the year ranked No. 1. Swiatek won the French Open plus four WTA 1000 titles, an Olympic bronze medal and also helped Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals. Sinner is the first Italian to win the award. He finished 2024 at No. 1 after winning the Australian and U.S. Open titles, the ATP Finals and leading Italy’s successful defense of the Davis Cup crown. Sinner and Swiatek were both subject to doping cases last year.

