Sinner adds Hamburg to his schedule for when he returns from doping ban

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has added a clay-court tournament in Hamburg, Germany, to his French Open preparations for when he returns from a three-month doping ban in May. Organizers of the May 17-24 Hamburg Open announced Sinner’s entry. Sinner will return at the Italian Open before his home fans earlier in May. A spokeswoman for Sinner confirmed to The Associated Press that he will play in Hamburg and the only Wimbledon warmup that the three-time Grand Slam champion plans to enter is in Halle, Germany. Sinner comes from the German-speaking Alto Adige region of Italy and is popular in Germany.

