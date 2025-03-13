Simeone stays positive after another heartbreaking defeat by Atletico against city rival Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Coach Diego Simeone led Atletico Madrid fans to cheer his players after another heartbreaking defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League. He waved his arms frantically and tried to get the stunned crowd to chant and applaud as his players gathered near midfield. They were still in awe after the penalty-shootout loss to Real Madrid in the round of 16 on Wednesday night. The crowd at Metropolitano Stadium responded, recognizing the team’s efforts despite the hard-to-swallow defeat. Simeone tried to focus on the bright side, praising Atletico Madrid’s grit and celebrating the fact that his team again put on another good fight against the 15-time European champion.

