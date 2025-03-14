Signing of veteran backup Brandon Allen points to the Titans using No. 1 draft pick on QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and all signs point toward the team using that selection on a quarterback. The Titans announced that they had agreed to a contract with 32-year-old journeyman Brandon Allen, who spent last season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco. The quarterback, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas, has played for Denver, Cincinnati and the 49ers. Terms were not announced. Allen has started 10 of his 18 career games, throwing for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has a passer rating of 76.2.

