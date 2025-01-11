Sidney Morin scores twice, powering the Boston Fleet to 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sidney Morin scored her second goal of the game 1:45 into overtime and the Boston Fleet edged the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Saturday. The strike came off a turnover deep in Ottawa’s end where Morin took a pass from Hannah Brandt and put a shot past Charge netminder Gwyneth Philips. Victoria Bach scored in for the Charge, who had won their previous three games in regulation. Philips made 19 saves in the Ottawa goal, including eight in the third period when Boston had two power-play opportunities. Aerin Frankel made 20 saves for Boston.

