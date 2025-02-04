Siakam’s late surge leads Indiana to 112-111 comeback win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 112-111 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 for the Pacers, who played without Myles Turner after the center was a late scratch due to an ankle injury. Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith each had 13 points.

John Collins and Jordan Clarkson both scored 21 for the Jazz (11-37), who have dropped nine of 10.

Utah guard Collin Sexton sprained his left ankle in the opening minutes and did not return. Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George combined for 27 points and 21 assists but made errors down the stretch that showed their inexperience.

The Jazz led 101-89 on Collier’s 3-pointer with 6:52 to play, but were outscored 23-10 down the stretch as the Pacers turned up the pressure.

Takeaways

Pacers: Indiana had scored at least 130 points three games in a row but the Pacers’ long-range shooting deserted them (23.8% from 3). So they made their comeback by going inside and getting out in transition.

Jazz: Late-game mistakes cost Utah again. After Collins gave Utah its last lead at 106-105, the Jazz had two turnovers and missed two tough shots. Lauri Markkanen misfired on two free throws with 17 seconds remaining.

Key moment

With Utah down two and pressing, Andrew Nembhard found Siakam for a wide-open dunk with 5.1 seconds left to lift the Pacers to a 112-108 lead.

Key stat

The Jazz outrebounded the Pacers 60-37, but the Pacers forced 19 turnovers and scored 26 fast-break points to Utah’s 11.

Up next

The Pacers are at Portland on Tuesday night. The Jazz finish their four-game homestand against Golden State on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.