Shubman Gill named India’s new test skipper ahead of England tour

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Shubman Gill was named as India’s new test skipper on Saturday to lead the team on its five-test tour of England starting June 20.

The 25-year-old batter takes over from Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from test cricket this month followed by batting great Virat Kohli doing the same. Sharma last led India against Australia during the Boxing Day test.

Jasprit Bumrah had led India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy — in the first test at Perth and then again in the final test at Sydney, where Sharma dropped himself. However, the pacer wasn’t chosen for the job considering his fitness issues and workload management to monitor his availability through the English summer.

Headingley in Leeds is the setting for the first test.

Gill made his test debut against Australia in December 2020 and has featured in 32 matches since, scoring 1893 runs at average 35.05.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill walks after the toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ajit Solanki

He currently leads Gujarat Titans atop the Indian Premier League.

At 25 years 258 days, Gill is the fifth-youngest cricketer to become India’s test captain.

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain for India’s tour of England.

