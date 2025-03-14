Shot clocks for high school basketball remain a no for nearly half the states

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma among 20 states without plans to use shot clocks for high school basketball. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted against adding shot clocks in an 8-7 vote back in 2023. Coaches say there is good in the discipline required to control the game clock, but they also believe adding a shot clock would be good for player development, especially for those with college aspirations. The National Federation of State High School Associations says 31 states and Washington, D.C. will use shot clocks in some capacity by the start of the 2026-27 season.

