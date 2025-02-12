Shohei Ohtani expects to throw first bullpen this weekend as he prepares for return to the mound

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to throw his first bullpen this weekend as he aims to return to the mound from a one-season pitching layoff caused by elbow surgery. The reigning National League MVP hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. He had surgery on his elbow that Sept. 19, which limited him to a hitting role during his first season with the Dodgers in 2024. Ohtani threw off flat ground and is eager to get back on a mound.

