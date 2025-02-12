Shohei Ohtani expects to throw first bullpen this weekend as he prepares for return to the mound

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, gets a ride back to the clubhouse at the team's baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to throw his first bullpen this weekend as he aims to return to the mound from a one-season pitching layoff caused by elbow surgery. The reigning National League MVP hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. He had surgery on his elbow that Sept. 19, which limited him to a hitting role during his first season with the Dodgers in 2024. Ohtani threw off flat ground and is eager to get back on a mound.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.