Shiffrin finishes outside top 30 in first run of World Cup giant slalom won by Brignone

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is not yet competitive in her tentative return to racing in giant slaloms. Federica Brignone is currently close to unbeatable, winning Saturday on home snow at Sestriere, Italy. Shiffrin continued her tentative return to racing in GS and did not qualify for a second run for the first time since 2012 by placing outside the top 30. The American star finished 25th on Friday in her first GS race since November after suffering a deep puncture wound crashing at Killington, Vermont. Brignone also won Friday and on Saturday ended 0.77 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami. Alice Robinson was third.

