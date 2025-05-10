Shea Langeliers’ 5 RBIs help the A’s overcome 2 homers by Aaron Judge to beat the Yankees 11-7

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and drove in five runs as the Athletics overcame two home runs by Aaron Judge to beat the New York Yankees 11-7 on Saturday.

Langeliers’ three-run shot to center field off Fernando Cruz (1-1) gave the A’s a 7-6 lead and helped them snap a three-game losing streak. Langeliers added a two-run double in a four-run eighth and finished with four hits.

Judge connected on a solo shot in the fourth against JP Sears and led off the sixth against Justin Sterner with another drive over the batting eye in center field in just his second game as a pro in his home region near Sacramento. That gave Judge a major league-leading 14 homers this season.

Grant Holman (4-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Mason Miller got five outs for his 11th save in 12 chances.

The A’s took a 4-0 lead against Carlos Rodón on a solo homer by Luis Urías in the second and a three-run shot by Brent Rooker in the third.

But the Yankees rallied back behind the two solo homers from Judge and a two-run shot by Oswald Peraza to take a 6-4 lead.

Key moment

Miller entered with two on and one out in the eighth after a throwing error by pitcher Tyler Ferguson. The closer then struck out pinch-hitter Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt to preserve a one-run lead.

Key stat

Judge’s 41 career multi-homer games rank fourth in Yankees history behind Babe Ruth (68), Mickey Mantle (46) and Lou Gehrig (43).

Up next

RHP Luis Severino (1-3, 3.62), who pitched for the Yankees from 2015-23, faces his former team for the first time in the series finale. The Yankees hadn’t announced a scheduled starter but manager Aaron Boone said he expected LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 3.72) to be involved.

