Shaw, Quinerly score 19 apiece, No. 20 West Virginia women roll past Colorado 73-46

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw and JJ Quinerly scored 19 points apiece and No. 20 West Virginia used two dominate quarters to blitz Colorado 73-46. The Mountaineers outscored the Buffaloes 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 31-27 at halftime and closed it out with a 24-6 fourth quarter. West Virginia forced Colorado into 30 turnovers and turned those into 39 points. Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes. Shaw hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and another to start the second, a quarter that saw the Buffaloes go 1 for 14 from the field and commit 10 turnovers. After an even third quarter the Mountaineers opened the fourth with six Quinerly points and she scored eight in a 14-0 surge for a 63-40 lead with five minutes to go.

