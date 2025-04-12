Sharma’s 141 helps Sunrisers chase down Punjab in Indian Premier League

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Abhishek Sharma scored 141 off 55 balls to lead a stunning chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Chasing Punjab’s mammoth 245-6, Sharma hit 10 sixes and 14 fours in his whirlwind first IPL century as Hyderabad accomplished the second-highest chase in tournament history by reaching 247-2 in 18.3 overs.

It was the third highest individual score in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

Sharma notched up a couple of other tournament records as well – his 141 is the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history, and also the highest by a Hyderabad batter.

His knock ended Hyderabad’s four-match losing streak as the team earned its second win in six games to climb to eighth in the table. Punjab is sixth after a second loss in five games.

Earlier, some fireworks from Nicholas Pooran also helped the Lucknow SuperGiants halt the Gujarat Titans’ four-match winning streak.

Pooran smashed 61 off 34 balls as Lucknow beat previous table-toppers Titans by six wickets. Aiden Markram also hit 58 off 31 balls as Lucknow finished on 186-4 in 19.3 overs.

Pooran, the leading run-scorer, struck seven sixes in his fourth half-century of this year’s IPL as Lucknow notched up a third straight win.

The Sharma show in Hyderabad

Opting to bat, Punjab’s in-form top-order set the tone for the match. Priyansh Arya hit 36 off 13 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh scored 42 off 23 balls.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer led the way with 82 off 36 balls, hitting six sixes in this third half-century of the season.

Cameos from Nehal Wadhera (27) and Marcus Stoinis (34 not out off 11 balls) helped Punjab set an improbable target on the board.

That was until Sharma came to the crease. He put on 171 runs off only 75 balls with Travis Head for the first wicket.

Sharma put on a stellar show, hitting three sixes as he reached 50 off 19 balls. His next 50 came off 21 balls with another three sixes added.

Head scored only his second half-century in six games – he made 66 off 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes. The duo galloped to 100 off 46 balls and crossed 150 in only 66 deliveries.

His partner’s dismissal in the 13th over didn’t slow down Sharma. He added another 51 off 24 balls with Heinrich Klaasen, who eased his way to 21 not out off 14 balls, seeing Hyderabad past the finish line.

Sharma was out caught in the 17th over, helping the Sunrisers to an astounding victory with nine balls to spare.

Lucknow leans on Pooran

An opening stand of 120 in 73 balls between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan led the Titans to 180-6 in Lucknow. Gill scored 60 off 38 balls, including six fours and a six, while Sudharsan made 56 off 37 deliveries.

However, Lucknow fought back through its spinners and then with all-rounder Shardul Thakur picking up two wickets at the end. Gujarat lost all its momentum after losing the openers and Digvesh Rathi claimed the prize wicket of Jos Buttler for 16, while Thakur finished with 2-34 in four overs.

Despite its fine start, the Titans could only manage to get 60 runs off the last 47 balls.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then opened Lucknow’s innings in the absence of the in-form Mitchell Marsh, who was absent for personal reasons.

Pant (21) put on 65 in 38 balls for the first wicket with Markram, who hit nine fours and a six in his third half-century of the season.

Pooran took center stage after Pant’s dismissal in the seventh over. Hitting six after six, especially targeting Gujarat’s spinners, he raced to 50 off only 23 balls.

He and Markram added 58 off 29 deliveries before the latter was out caught in the 12th over.

Ayush Badoni also made 28 not out off 20 balls as Lucknow clinched victory and climbed to third in the points’ table. Gujarat slid down to second on net run-rate.

