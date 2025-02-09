Sharma recovers with 32nd ODI hundred as India beats England by 4 wickets to win cricket series

CUTTACK, India (AP) — Rohit Sharma ended a poor run of form to score his 32nd ODI hundred as India beat England by four wickets in the second one-day cricket international to win the series on Sunday.

Sharma, who last scored a half-century in October and averaged less than 11 in his last 16 international innings across the formats, hit a 76-ball century.

India, which won the first ODI in Nagpur by four wickets, took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts had also won the preceding Twenty20 series 4-1.

Sharma scored 119 runs off 90 balls, hitting seven sixes and 12 fours, as India finished with 308-6 in 44.3 overs. Shubman Gill hit a second successive half-century in the series – 60 off 52 balls with nine fours and a six.

Earlier, England won the toss and chose to bat first. It scored 304 all out in 49.5 overs. Joe Root top-scored with 69 off 72 balls, while Ben Duckett scored 65 off 56.

Play was halted for 20 minutes because of floodlight failure at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

One of the seven floodlight towers powered off abruptly during the seventh over of the Indian innings.

Ahmedabad will host the third ODI on Wednesday.

