Sharks re-sign defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin to a 1-year, $1M contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks re-signed defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin on Thursday to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

The 23-year-old Mukhamadullin split time last season between the Sharks and the AHL. He had two goals and seven assists in 30 games in the NHL, playing at least 20 minutes in 11 of his final 13 games.

Mukhamadullin has played in 33 NHL games in his career with two goals and eight assists. He has eight goals and 45 assists in 88 games in the AHL.

Mukhamadullin was initially drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft by New Jersey and then traded to San Jose in 2023 in a deal for Timo Meier.

