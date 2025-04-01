Sharangovich scores lone goal in shootout, Flames rally from 2-goal deficit to beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Calgary Flames rallied from two goals down to beat Colorado 3-2 on Monday night, snapping a seven-game skid against the Avalanche.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka scored in a 32-second span to tie the score with 8 1/2 minutes left. It set up the winner by Sharangovich, who entered the game 0 for 4 in shootouts this season.

Dan Vladar had 28 saves through overtime, and stopped all three shots in the shootout.

The win kept the Flames’ flickering playoff hopes afloat. They’re five points out of a wild card spot with nine games remaining.

Cale Makar and Logan O’Connor scored for the Avalanche, who’ve dropped two straight at home for the first time since January. Colorado suffered a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday that ended the team’s 11-game home win streak.

Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary beat the Avalanche for the first time since October 13, 2022.

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon assisted on Makar’s first-period goal to run his home point streak to 25 games.

Key moment

The Flames weathered a roughing penalty on Blake Coleman to start the third to keep it a two-goal game.

Key stat

Makar has 28 goals this season. He’s two away away from becoming the first NHL defenseman to notch a 30-goal season since Mike Green of Washington in 2008-09. Only eight defensemen in NHL history have reached the 30-goal mark — Bobby Orr (five times), Paul Coffey (four), Denis Potvin (three), Ray Bourque, Green, Kevin Hatcher, Phil Housley and Doug Wilson.

Up next

Flames play at Utah on Tuesday, while Avalanche visit Chicago on Wednesday.

