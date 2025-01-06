Shane Steichen eager to move forward with Colts. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley won’t be back

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shane Steichen is ready to start his third season as coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he’s already making changes. Owner Jim Irsay announced Sunday night that Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will return after Indy went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. The same can’t be said for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who won’t be retained. Steichen said in a statement Monday night that he thought it was time for a change. Steichen will need to continue developing quarterback Anthony Richardson, who showed he can lead a dynamic running game but struggled with accuracy on his passes.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.