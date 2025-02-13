Shamrock Rovers forward Michael Noonan, 16, becomes youngest scorer in his debut

MOLDE, Norway (AP) — Irish teenager Michael Noonan had a debut to remember for Shamrock Rovers. The 16-year-old forward became what his team said was the youngest-ever goalscorer in European club competition. Noonan’s second-half goal gave the “Hoops” a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Molde in the first leg of their Conference League playoff. At 16 years, 197 days old, Noonan beat Romelu Lukaku’s record by 21 days. Lukaku had set the record in December 2009 when he scored for Anderlecht against Ajax in the Europa League.

