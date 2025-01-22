Shakhtar beats Brest to stay in Champions League contention. Sporting Lisbon loses at Leipzig

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk has stayed in contention to advance in the Champions League with the help of Heorhiy Sudakov’s Panenka-style penalty kick in a 2-0 win against upstart Brest. Sporting Lisbon faces a tense final round next week after losing 2-1 at already-eliminated Leipzig which ended a run of six straight losses. Seven games kick off later Wednesday to complete the seventh round of games in the new 36-team standings format. Shakhtar would have been eliminated with a loss but is now 27th. Brest is 11th and will advance. Sporting is in 19th place, two points above the cut to advance.

