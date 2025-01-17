Shakeel and Rizwan revive Pakistan to 143-4 in 1st test against West Indies

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan revived Pakistan to 143-4 after top-order batters stumbled in the first cricket test against West Indies. Shakeel made a gritty unbeaten 56 and Rizwan was not out on 51 on Day 1 as they rebuilt Pakistan on a tricky dry wicket tailor-made for spinners. The start of the match between the two bottom-placed teams in the World Test Championship was delayed by four hours because of heavy fog and mist in Multan. Fast bowler Jayden Seales’ (3-21) triple strike then left Pakistan reeling at 46-4 inside the first hour. But Shakeel and Rizwan steadied the innings with their unbroken 97-run stand and upped the scoring rate in an hour-long last session which produced 57 runs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.