Sexual assault complaint filed against Florida assistant Taurean Green, report says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Florida men’s basketball assistant Taurean Green while the university continues to investigate head coach Todd Golden for alleged Title IX violations. ESPN reviewed a copy of the complaint filed Tuesday and said an employee of the university’s athletics department is accusing Green of kissing her and trying to put his hand down her pants on campus in March 2024. The woman, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said she did not report the alleged incident at the time in part because of Green’s status. The woman told ESPN she came forward after Title IX investigators working on the Golden case asked to interview her last fall about Golden’s interactions with female athletes.

